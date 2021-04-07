Data on 530 mn users 'scraped' before Sept 2019: FB

Facebook says data on 530 million users 'scraped' before September 2019

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 07 2021, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2021, 06:40 ist
Credit: Reuters File Photo

Facebook Inc on Tuesday said a recently reported data leak affecting potentially 530 million users stemmed from a misuse of a feature in 2019 and that the company had plugged the hole after identifying the problem at the time.

Business Insider reported last week that phone numbers and other details from user profiles were available in a public database. Facebook said "malicious actors" had obtained the data prior to September 2019 by "scraping" profiles using a vulnerability in the social media service's tool to sync contacts.

The company said it identified the issue at the time and modified the tool.

"As a result of the action we took, we are confident that the specific issue that allowed them to scrape this data in 2019 no longer exists," Facebook said in a blog post.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Facebook

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

DH Toon | Over 20 crore people exercise franchise

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

Kim Kardashian is a billionaire, says Forbes

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

'1 in 3 Covid survivors deals with neurological issues'

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Yahoo Answers, haven for the confused, is shutting down

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Explained | The Tokyo Olympics and where it stands

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

Mumbaikars, you can't use Swiggy, Zomato after 8 pm

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

In Pics | TN, Puducherry, Assam, WB, Kerala go to polls

When patients choose to end their lives

When patients choose to end their lives

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

Climate change shrinks marine life richness at equator

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

What happens when women run the economy? We'll find out

 