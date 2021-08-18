Flipkart adds 4 new fulfilment, sortation centres in Maharashtra

Ecommerce marketplace Flipkart strengthened its tech-enabled supply chain network in Maharashtra with the addition of four new fulfilment and sortation centres to support local sellers from the state and cater to the growing demand.

The addition of the new facilities is a testament to Flipkart’s commitment to serving customers and sellers from the state in a fast and seamless manner and contributing to their prosperity while boosting economic growth in the State, the company said.

The new facilities located in Bhiwandi and Nagpur are collectively spread across an area of nearly seven lakh square feet helping create over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Apart from growing customer demand, this expansion comes on the back of a growing seller count from the state which rose by 30% in the last year. Flipkart has a very large and rapidly growing seller base in the state selling everything from home decor to mobiles to luggage and travel accessories to customers across the country.

As the country’s financial capital, Maharashtra has been at the forefront of driving the growth of e-commerce with millions of new customers, sellers and kirana partners taking to e-commerce to meet their requirements while making use of the entrepreneurship opportunities it offers.

Earlier in February, Flipkart signed an MoU with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation (MSSIDC) and Maharashtra State Khadi &Village Industries Board (MSKVIB), to bring local artisans, weavers, craftsmen and SMBs of the state into the e-commerce fold.

Industries Minister Subhash Desai said, "Maharashtra is one of the most attractive investment destinations in the country and Flipkart’s recent investments are a welcome move for the state".

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are continuously making deep investment in infrastructure and supply-chain in Maharashtra to support a robust ecosystem for local MSMEs, artisans, weavers and other under-served communities.”