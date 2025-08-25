<p>Supreme Court on Monday said that right of freedom of speech and expression can't be applicable to commercial speech hurting sentiments of other community. </p><p>It asked stand-up comedian and YouTuber Samay Raina and others to tender unconditional apology on their social media channels for the remarks against the disabled community. </p><p>Along with Raina, other comics including Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar were called out.</p><p>Earlier, he made insensitive jokes on persons with disabilities, particularly regarding those with Spinal Muscular Atrophy on his YouTube show, India's Got Latent. </p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>