3-term Ameet Satam replaces Ashish Shelar as Mumbai BJP President

<p>Mumbai: Firebrand politician and three-time MLA Ameet Satam has been appointed as the new Mumbai BJP President. </p><p>Satam (49) replaces Ashish Shelar, who is the state Cultural Affairs Minister. </p><p>The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan on Monday. </p><p>Satam is a three-time MLA from Andheri West.</p><p>The new appointment comes ahead of the elections to local bodies in Maharashtra which includes the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). </p><p>Satam has been raising several people's issues over the years.</p><p>He has also put the Shiv Sena (UBT) in trouble by raising issues like the death of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput. </p><p>In August 2022, Shelar was appointed the BJP Mumbai chief and he led the city unit during the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls. </p>