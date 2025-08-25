<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPPC) suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil from the party in the wake of the series of allegations of 'misconduct' towards women. </p><p>Even as many party leaders, including women, openly demanded Rahul's resignation from the Palakkad MLA post, Congress camps were learnt to be concerned whether the BJP may make gain in case of a by-poll. BJP finished second at Palakkad in the last three elections. </p>.CPM, BJP starts electioneering, Congress caught up in Kerala MLA's sexual misconduct row .<p>According to sources, KPCC decided to suspend him for six months. He may also be asked to keep off from Assembly sessions. </p><p>Several women raised allegations ranging from seeking sexual favours to forcing to abort pregnancy against Rahul. Since no women gave formal complaints against him so far no police case was registered yet. </p>.Rahul Mamkootathil resigns as Kerala Youth Congress chief after Malayalam actor's harassment allegation.<p>Sources said that even as the next Assembly polls in Kerala were due to happen within a year, the Election Commission could use its discretion in conducting a by-poll in case Rahul quits as an MLA. </p><p>So far, Rahul has quit only from his position as Kerala Youth Congress chief. </p><p><strong>No justification for demanding MLA's resignation: KPCC</strong></p><p><br>Meanwhile, KPCC has maintained that there was no justification for demanding the resignation of Rahul from the Palakkad MLA post.</p><p>Announcing the decision to suspend Rahul from the party, KPPC president Sunny Joseph said that since there was no police case or no formal complaints received by the party against the former, there was no justification for demanding his resignation.</p><p>"The Congress was giving high regard to women's dignity and safety. Hence Rahul was suspended. There's no precedent of any MLA resigning in such a situation," he said.</p><p>When reporters cited the demand made by many Congress leaders that Rahul should quit, Sunny said that the decision to suspend him was taken unanimously by the party. Rahul set a model by quitting the Youth Congress president post as soon as the allegation came, he said.</p><p>Rahul would not be a member of the Congress legislative party in view of the suspension.</p><p>Asked if the Congress was fearing that BJP may win a possible by-poll in case of Rahul's resignation, Joseph said that in that case Peerumade in Idukki would also have to go for by-poll as Peerumedu MLA Vazhoor Soman died recently. </p>.Kerala's Peerumedu MLA Vazhoor dies after collapsing at meeting.<p>He also added that the BJP and the CPI(M), which had no moral rights in demanding Rahul's resignation, had vested interests in raising such a demand now.</p>