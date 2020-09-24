Flipkart Wholesale enters 12 new cities

Flipkart Wholesale enters 12 new cities ahead of festive season

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  Sep 24 2020, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2020, 15:31 ist
The logo of Flipkart is seen on the company's office in Bengaluru. Credit: Reuters Photo

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, on Thursday announced the expansion of its operations into 12 new cities.

Expanding with the fashion category in these cities, Flipkart Wholesale would now be operational in Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Mysuru, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira- Bhayandar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli) and Thane (Navi Mumbai).

By this year-end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand into categories such as home & kitchen and grocery, it said in a statement.

