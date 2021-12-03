Forex reserves down by $2.713 mn to $637.687 bn

FCA dropped by $1.048 billion to $574.664 billion in the reporting week, the data showed

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 03 2021, 19:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2021, 19:43 ist

The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.713 billion to $637.687 billion in the week of November 26, RBI data showed.

In the previous week ended November 19, the reserves had increased by $289 million to $640.401 billion. It touched a lifetime high of $642.453 billion in the week ended September 3, 2021.

In the reporting week ended November 26, the dip in the foreign exchange reserves was on account of a decline in foreign currency assets (FCA), a major component of the overall reserves and gold reserves, Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly data released on Friday showed.

FCA dropped by $1.048 billion to $574.664 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. Gold reserves were down by $1.566 billion to $38.825 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

The special drawing rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) dipped by $74 million to $19.036 billion.

The country's reserve position with the IMF declined by $25 million to USD 5.162 billion in the reporting week, the data showed.

