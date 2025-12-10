<p>Guwahati: A travel influencer based in Bangkok alleged that she and her female friend went through sexual harassment as "men touched them without consent" during a concert of Post Malone in Guwahati on Monday. </p><p>With a caption, "Concerts in India are not safe for women," she wrote, "As two women in the crowd, both me and my friend were touched without consent within minutes of entering the packed area. After just 10 minutes, we had to force our way out and move to the back near the vendors because we no longer felt safe. Sadly, because of what happened, we were no longer able to enjoy the concert." </p>.Bengaluru: Showroom owner booked for sexual harassment, withholding salary .<p>The concert, the US-based Post Malone's first in India, had drawn over 20,000 people at a ground owned by Assam government. The concert was organised by Bookmyshow with Assam government's tourism department as a partner.</p><p>The concert was organised weeks after Assam Cabinet took a decision to try to promote concert tourism in Guwahati by hosting concerts of international bands and singers. </p><p>As the post alleging sexual harassment went viral, police in Guwahati on Wednesday said they took note of the allegation and were trying to "do the needful." Police, however, said the British influencer, did not lodge any complaint nor did they seek help from police personnel deployed during the concert. </p><p>"This is not normal crowd pushing. It's part of wider issue of violence against women and the way harassment is minimised in public spaces. No concert, no matter how big, should make women choose between enjoying the music and guarding their bodies," the British influencer with over 76,000 followers, further wrote. </p>