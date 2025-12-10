<p>Bengaluru: Senior IPS officer Alok Kumar has been promoted to Director General of Police (DGP) and will head the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services. </p><p>The state government issued an order to this effect on Wednesday. </p><p>"Alok Kumar, IPS (KN: 1994) Additional Director General of Police, Training, Bengaluru, is promoted to officiate in the grade of Director General of Police carrying the pay scale of Level-16 in the pay matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016, with retrospective effect from 12.09.2025 and is posted with immediate effect and until further order as Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Bengaluru, in the upgraded post," the order read. </p>.Bengaluru's MG Road to be dug up for first time in 40 years.<p>"The post of Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Bengaluru, is declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, under rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 as included in Schedule II to the said rules."</p><p>"B Dayananda, Additional Director General of Police, Prisons and Correctional Services, Bengaluru, is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Training, Bengaluru, in the upgraded post."</p><p>"The post of Additional Director General of Police, Training, Bengaluru is declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Additional Director General of Police - Administration under rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 as included in Schedule II to the said rules," the order said.</p>