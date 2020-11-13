Forex reserves surge $7.78 bn to high of $568.494 bn

Forex reserves surge $7.78 billion to lifetime high of $568.494 billion

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $40 million to $4.676 billion

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 13 2020, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2020, 19:06 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Reuters

The country's foreign exchange reserves jumped by a massive $7.779 billion to touch a lifetime high of $568.494 billion in the week ended November 6, RBI data showed on Friday.

In the previous week ended October 30, the reserves had increased by $183 million to $560.715 billion.

In the reporting week, the jump in reserves was mainly on account of an increase in foreign current assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs increased by $6.403 billion to $524.742 billion, the central bank's weekly data showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.   

After declining in the previous week, the gold reserves rose by $1.328 billion to $37.587 billion in the week ended November 6, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rose by $7 million to $1.488 billion during the week.

The country's reserve position with the IMF also increased by $40 million to $4.676 billion.

