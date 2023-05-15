Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana

Foxconn to invest $500 million in Telangana, sets up new manufacturing cluster

The proposed electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan near here is a milestone for the Taiwanese firm's global expansion strategy

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  May 15 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 14:42 ist
The foundation laying ceremony took place in the presence of Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce K T Rama Rao, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Chairman and CEO Sidney Lu and other dignitaries. Credit: IANS Photo

Electronics major Foxconn Interconnect Technology on Monday laid the foundation for a new electronics manufacturing facility in Telangana as part of its $500 million investment in the state.

The foundation laying ceremony took place in the presence of Telangana Minister for Industries and Commerce K T Rama Rao, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Chairman and CEO Sidney Lu and other dignitaries, a press release from the state government said.

The proposed electronics manufacturing facility at Kongara Kalan near here is a milestone for the Taiwanese firm's global expansion strategy – diversifying its global manufacturing base, it said.

"Demonstrating the 'Telangana Speed', I am happy to announce the groundbreaking of first of Foxconn's plants in Telangana at Kongar Kalaan today. With an investment of over $500M it shall create 25,000 direct jobs in first Phase," Rama Rao tweeted.

Speaking on the occasion, he said there is a need to work as per the confidence that was placed on Telangana by the Foxconn chairman. "…I would like to thank Foxconn company for investing $500 million in Telangana," the minister said.

The proposed facility will serve as a hub for Foxconn Interconnect Technology's operations in Telangana allowing the firm to expand its production capacity, it said.

