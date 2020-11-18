Franklin Templeton MF's 6 shut schemes garner Rs 941 crore in fortnight

Franklin Templeton MF's shut schemes garner Rs 941 cr

Franklin Templeton MF said that cash available stands at Rs 5,952 crore as of November 13 for the four cash positive schemes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2020, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 14:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund on Wednesday said its six shut schemes have received Rs 941 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments in a fortnight.

Franklin Templeton MF shut six debt mutual fund schemes on April 23, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market.

The six schemes received Rs 941 crore from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments during the period October 30 to November 13, 2020, the fund house said in a statement.

This includes Rs 814 crore received as pre-payments and takes the total cash flows received till date since April 24, 2020, to Rs 9,682 crore, it added.

Individually, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have 43 per cent, 27 per cent, 26 per cent and 8 per cent of their respective assets under management (AUM) in cash.

Franklin Templeton MF said that cash available stands at Rs 5,952 crore as of November 13 for the four cash positive schemes, subject to fund running expenses.

The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated Rs 25,000 crore as AUM. 

Franklin Templeton
Mutual Funds

