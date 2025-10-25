VIDEO | Samastipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) addresses a public rally, saying, "...Now we have created a system where 1 GB of data costs no more than 1 cup of tea, this 'chaiwala' has ensured this. The youth of Bihar have benefited the most from this. The… pic.twitter.com/gtmt7cusNh
Samastipur, Bihar: PM Narendra Modi says, "Do one thing,take your mobile, switch on its flashlight. Turn on the light on your mobile... Now tell me, Jab itni light hai, toh lantern chahiye kya? The entire country is watching and listening, Bihar ko lantern aur uske saathi nahi… pic.twitter.com/2kaSWkhzie