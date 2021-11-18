Future is electric, says Niti Aayog

Future is electric; initiatives encouraging India Inc to adopt clean solutions, says Niti Aayog

The think tank in a tweet also congratulated Zypp Electric, an EV delivery app for the launch of their 100 electric delivery bikes in New Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2021, 19:10 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2021, 19:10 ist
OLA E-Scooter. Credit: PTI Photo

Government think tank Niti Aayog on Thursday said that the future is electric and the Aayog's initiatives including zero pollution delivery campaign are encouraging industry to adopt clean mobility solutions.

The think tank in a tweet also congratulated Zypp Electric, an EV delivery app for the launch of their 100 electric delivery bikes in New Delhi.

"The future is electric and #NITIAayog’s initiatives like @Shoonya_India are encouraging industry to adopt clean mobility solutions," Niti Aayog said in a tweet.

"Congratulations to @ZyppElectric for the launch of their 100 electric delivery bikes in #NewDelhi: CEO @amitabhk87, while flagging off the event," kit added.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NITI Aayog
Electric Vehicles
EVs
India Inc
India News
clean energy

What's Brewing

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO

 