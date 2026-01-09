<p>Puri: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/puri-jagannath-temple">The Shree Jagannath Temple </a>Administration’s (SJTA) decision to charge Rs 500 parking fee for four-wheelers at its guest houses for devotees here has triggered strong opposition from tourists, servitors and political leaders.</p>.<p>In a notification, the SJTA said guests staying at its four Bhakta Nivases (guest houses) would have to pay Rs 500, including 18 per cent GST, for parking a four-wheeler for 24 hours.</p>.<p>SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said the decision was aimed at ensuring structured parking management and better organisation of parking spaces, adding that it would improve convenience for visitors.</p>.<p>However, following objections from various quarters, Puri district Collector Dibya Jyoti Parida, who is also the deputy chief administrator of the SJTA, said the administration would reconsider the decision.</p>.Complaint filed against food delivery company for online sale of Puri temple's 'mahaprasad'.<p>"We will reconsider the parking fee. I will get back to you after taking up the matter with the authority," he told reporters on Thursday.</p>.<p>Puri BJD MLA Sunil Kumar Mohanty demanded an immediate rollback, saying hotels in Puri and elsewhere in the country do not charge guests separately for parking.</p>.<p>"It must be withdrawn immediately," he said.</p>.<p>Local MP Sambit Patra of the BJP said he was not aware of the development. "Our government will make a decision that is good for all, particularly the poor," he said.</p>.<p>Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das opposed the move.</p>.<p>In a post on X, he called the fee unjustified and an unnecessary financial burden on devotees.</p>.<p>He urged the authorities to roll back the decision and ensure pilgrim-friendly facilities.</p>.Odisha govt to ban non-veg food, liquor near Jagannath temple in Puri: Minister.<p>Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar, BJD vice-president Sanjay Das Burma also demanded immediate withdrawal of the hefty parking fee, alleging that staying at Bhakta Nivas had already become more expensive.</p>.<p>"The administration is trying to derive financial benefit from the religious sentiments of devotees," he said.</p>.<p>Tourists, too, voiced their discontent. "While parking a car at airports costs around Rs 150, the administration here is demanding Rs 500. This could become the country’s highest parking fee," claimed Chaturbhuja Samal, a frequent visitor to Puri.</p>.<p>Sources said the four guest houses were built during the previous BJD government, with room tariffs ranging between Rs 900 and Rs 2,500 for 24 hours.</p>