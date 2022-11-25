Adani to invest Rs 32,669 cr in petrochemical complex

Gautam Adani to invest Rs 32,669 cr in petrochemical complex

Adani plans to launch a 'super app' to connect Adani airport passengers with other Adani Group services

  Nov 25 2022
Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to invest more than Rs 32,669 crore ($4 billion) in a petrochemical complex in the state of Gujarat, he said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.

Adani, Asia's richest person, plans to launch a "super app" in the next three to six months to connect Adani airport passengers with other Adani Group services, according to the report.

($1 = Rs 81.67)

