Gautam Adani to invest Rs 32,669 cr in petrochemical complex

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is planning to invest more than Rs 32,669 crore ($4 billion) in a petrochemical complex in the state of Gujarat, he said in an interview with the Financial Times on Friday.

Adani, Asia's richest person, plans to launch a "super app" in the next three to six months to connect Adani airport passengers with other Adani Group services, according to the report.

($1 = Rs 81.67)