Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KSLU to confer honorary doctorate on Andhra Pradesh governor

A total of 28 gold medals, 29 cash prizes, seven scholarships, two PhDs, and 150 rank certificates would also be presented to eligible candidates.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 22:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 22:21 IST
India NewsKarnatakaAndhra Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us