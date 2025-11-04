KSLU to confer honorary doctorate on Andhra Pradesh governor

<p>Hubballi: The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) will confer honorary doctorates on Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and senior advocate V Sudhish Pai, at its seventh convocation to <br>be held in Dharwad on November 5. </p>.<p>Supreme Court former judge and Karnataka State Border and River Protection Committee chairman Justice Shivaraj V Patil will deliver the convocation address. Law Minister H K Patil will be the guest of honour, and Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot will preside. </p><p>The convocation will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad. KSLU Vice-Chancellor C Basavaraju told reporters in Hubballi on Monday that degrees would be presented to 7,716 students including 2,223 students in person, at the convocation for 2022-23 and 2023-24.</p>.<p>A total of 28 gold medals, 29 cash prizes, seven scholarships, two PhDs, and 150 rank certificates would also be presented to eligible candidates, he added.</p>