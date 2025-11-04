Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Grand alliance fishes for Nishad votes

With the election being described as a tight contest between the I.N.D.I.A. bloc and the NDA, the Nishad community has emerged as a crucial caste group.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 22:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 22:35 IST
India NewsBiharBihar Assembly Elections 2025

Follow us on :

Follow Us