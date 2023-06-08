Go First extends flight cancellations until June 12

Cash-strapped Go First airlines on Thursday said that it has cancelled all its flights till June 12.

"Due to operational reasons, Go First flights until 12th June 2023 are cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and request customers to visit http://shorturl.at/jlrEZ for more information. For any queries or concerns, please feel free to contact us," the airline said in a tweet.

Aviation watchdog DGCA had asked cash-strapped Go First to submit a comprehensive plan for the revival of its operations, including details about the availability of operational planes and pilots.

