Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Central Zone complete formalities with a slight hiccup for Duleep Trophy title

Gurjapneet was rewarded for some consistent and courageous bowling, where he drew Shubham Sharma’s edge on 8 off a ball that seamed away on a length.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 19:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 19:37 IST
Sports NewsCricket

Follow us on :

Follow Us