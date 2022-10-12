Gold falls Rs 20; silver declines Rs 473

Gold prices in the national capital fell by Rs 20 to Rs 51,155 per 10 grams on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,175 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 473 to Rs 58,169 per kg from Rs 58,642 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,669.5 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.18 per ounce.

"COMEX gold held steady in the morning trade after the Bank of England's comments on the removal of emergency market support," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.