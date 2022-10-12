Gold falls Rs 20; silver declines Rs 473

Gold falls Rs 20; silver declines Rs 473

Silver also declined by Rs 473 to Rs 58,169 per kg from Rs 58,642 per kg

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 12 2022, 15:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 12 2022, 16:09 ist
In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,175 per 10 grams. Credit: AFP Photo

Gold prices in the national capital fell by Rs 20 to Rs 51,155 per 10 grams on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 51,175 per 10 grams.

Silver also declined by Rs 473 to Rs 58,169 per kg from Rs 58,642 per kg.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,669.5 per ounce while silver was down at USD 19.18 per ounce.

"COMEX gold held steady in the morning trade after the Bank of England's comments on the removal of emergency market support," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold prices
Business News
Gold
silver

What's Brewing

Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth

Best facials to get the perfect glow this Karwa Chauth

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

Day of horror: Thailand massacre unfolded over 3 hrs

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

'Spirited Away': Ghibli theme park readies for visitors

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

Flying car makes first public flight in Dubai; See Pics

How to spot a fake therapist

How to spot a fake therapist

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

DH Toon | There goes the last bridge to sanity

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

Chinese 'flying car' makes first public flight in Dubai

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

NASA spaceship deflected asteroid in test to save Earth

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

INOX to live screen India matches of T20 World Cup

 