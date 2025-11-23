Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

KL Rahul to lead India in ODI series against South Africa; Pant returns

Shubman Gill ruled out
Last Updated : 23 November 2025, 14:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2025, 14:09 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketKL Rahul

Follow us on :

Follow Us