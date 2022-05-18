Gold falls Rs 270, silver declines Rs 49

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday fell by Rs 270 to Rs 50,037 per 10 grams, amid the international precious metal prices increasing marginally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 50,307 per 10 grams.

Silver dipped by Rs 49 to Rs 60,920 per kg from Rs 60,969 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at $1,815 per ounce and silver was flat at $21.65 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading marginally up at $1,815 per ounce on Wednesday," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities.