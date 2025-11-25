Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

One spouse is enough, Vatican tells world's Catholics

The decree, which did not discuss same-sex relationships, focused on what it called the 'richness and fruitfulness' of traditional marriage.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 10:56 IST
World newsVaticanmarriageCatholics

Follow us on :

Follow Us