Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinesseconomy

Rupee settles 4 paise lower at 89.20 against US dollar

Falling crude oil prices supported the Indian currency at lower level, however, withdrawal of foreign funds kept the rupee under pressure, forex analysts said.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 10:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 10:56 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarEconomyForex

Follow us on :

Follow Us