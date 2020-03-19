Gold futures fall 0.91% on weak global cues

Gold futures on Thursday fell by 0.91 per cent to Rs 39,360 per 10 gram as participants trimmed their positions amid a weak global trend.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 363, or 0.91 per cent, to Rs 39,360 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,555 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 338, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 39,565 per 10 gram in 297 lots.

Market analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly in tune with a weak trend overseas.

Globally, gold was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 1,476.40 per ounce in New York.