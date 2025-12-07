<p class="bodytext">Bal vivah mukt abhiyan, a 100-day initiative launched by the Central government in December, is aimed at creating greater awareness about the regressive practice of child marriage. It was conceived in the wake of reports of the practice being prevalent in many parts of the country, even after decades of campaigns against it. Apart from the Prevention of Child Marriage Act of 2006, which has stringent provisions, India has other laws enacted for the safety and well-being of the girl child. State schemes such as beti bachao, beti padhao – envisioned to promote and ensure education of the girl child – have also been initiated, but the country is still far from its stated goal of ending child marriages by 2030.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Over the decades, the number of child marriages has consistently dropped. According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS), the incidence dropped from 47.4% in 2005-06 to 23.3% in 2019-21. This is, still, a very high incidence. According to UNICEF, India accounted for one-third of the 63 crore child marriages in the world in 2023. Variations in incidence within the country are striking. Kerala and Tamil Nadu have reported low rates, while West Bengal and Bihar – at over 40% – are among the states with the highest incidence. Intra-state variations in the numbers have also been prominent. Karnataka, which has a high incidence, has taken legislative measures to strengthen the Prevention of Child Marriage Act. Last year, child betrothals were sought to be made punishable; the quantum of punishment has also been enhanced.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Socio-economic conditions and the education of girls are important factors that influence decisions behind child marriages. Lack of education and poverty often prompt parents to consider marrying off their daughters at an early age. It is a practice entrenched through generations. Though boys also used to be married off before adulthood, child marriages now mostly involve girls. These marriages push girls into a life of dependence, robbing them of their agency. They also risk exposing the girls to health complications from early pregnancy. Strategies to end the practice should aim at keeping girls in schools and colleges for longer periods. This can enable them to have a bigger say in matrimonial decisions and choices. Existing laws need to be enforced with greater intent and alacrity. Not all cases are reported or lead to prosecution; the rate of conviction is low. Campaigns should adopt a multi-pronged strategy, incorporating awareness about the social costs and legal deterrence.</p>