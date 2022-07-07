Gold prices firm as dollar rally takes a breather

Gold prices firm as dollar rally takes a breather

In the previous session, strength in the dollar pushed bullion down as much as 1.9 per cent to $1,731.00

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 07 2022, 13:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 13:24 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Gold prices rose on Thursday from nine-month lows hit in the previous session, after a break in the dollar's rally alleviated pressure on bullion, but analysts warned that the relief was likely to be temporary.

Spot gold firmed 0.4 per cent to $1,744.89 per ounce by 0634 GMT, as the dollar dipped about 0.2 per cent after reaching 20-year highs on Wednesday, lending support to greenback-priced bullion. US gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,743.30.

"With momentum pointing south, dip buyers are effectively trying to catch a falling knife," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

"$1,721 and $1,700 are potential levels of support for bulls to consider taking a punt ... but until the dollar tops, it likely is a punt."

In the previous session, strength in the dollar pushed bullion down as much as 1.9 per cent to $1,731.00, its lowest level since September 30.

"This decline has room to continue," Ilya Spivak, a currency strategist at DailyFX said, adding that if gold falls through the support at $1,715 per ounce, it could head under the $1,700 figure to the vicinity of about $1,680.

A deteriorating inflation situation prompted US Federal Reserve officials to rally around an outsized interest rate increase, minutes of the central bank's June 14-15 policy meeting showed on Wednesday.

Trading in gold was volatile over the past month as traders awaited a fresh catalyst for prices, which were hemmed into a range by support from a worsening economic outlook and the weight of an elevated dollar. Higher interest rates and bond yields lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Asian stocks managed gradual gains on Thursday as investors grappled with the risks of a possible recession and a potential pause in interest rate hikes. Spot silver rose 0.8 per cent to $19.34 per ounce, platinum gained 0.7 per cent to $861.73, and palladium climbed 1.1 per cent to $1,926.31. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gold prices
Business News
Federal Reserve
US dollar

What's Brewing

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Lockdown Mode: Apple's silver bullet for spyware

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

Sugar-free craft chocolates for India's diabetics

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

 