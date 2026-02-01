<p>New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced setting up of one girls' hostel in every district of the country.</p>.<p>There are over 700 districts in the country.</p>.<p>She also proposed a loan-linked capital subsidy support scheme for veterinary colleges, hospitals, and diagnostics laboratories.</p>.Union Budget 2026: FM announces Rs 20,000-crore carbon capture, utilisation scheme.<p>The minister also announced upgrading Ayush pharmacies and drug testing labs, WHO (World Health Organisation) Traditional Medicine Centre at Jamanagar, Gujarat.</p>.<p>The Centre, she said, will support five university townships in the vicinity of major industrial logistics centres.</p>