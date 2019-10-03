Gold prices jump Rs 348; silver zooms Rs 1,630

Gold prices jumped Rs 348 to Rs 39,115 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, tracking firm global cues and a weak rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

"Spot gold prices for 24 Karat in Delhi rose by Rs 348 with markets returning from holiday. Gold prices traded stronger on global cues and weaker rupee," said Tapan Patel, senior analyst - commodities, HDFC Securities.

Silver also zoomed Rs 1,630 to Rs 47,580 per kilogram here.

In the global market, gold was ruling higher at USD 1,501 per ounce in New York, while silver was trading at USD 17.61 an ounce.

International gold prices traded higher after disappointing US private payroll data, while announcement of imposition of tariffs on European goods by the US also fuelled buying in gold prices, he added.

In the previous trade on Tuesday, gold prices had closed at Rs 38,767 per 10 gram, while silver closed at Rs 45,950 per kilogram in the bullion market.

The Delhi bullion market was closed on Wednesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee opened on a cautious note and fell 28 paise to 71.35 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday amid rising crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund outflows.