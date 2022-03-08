Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandian

Google in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandian

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 08 2022, 05:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2022, 05:26 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Alphabet Inc's Google is in talks to buy cybersecurity firm Mandiant, the Information reported on Monday, citing a person with knowledge of the discussion.

Mandiant, which has a market capitalization of about $4.53 billion, focuses on cyber-incident response and cybersecurity testing.

Google and Mandiant did not immediately respond to Reuter's requests for comment. 

