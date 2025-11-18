<p>Mysuru: Officials of the forest department recued nine to 10-year-old Tigress that had killed a farmer on October 26 near Bennegere of Mullur Grama Panchayat, Sargur taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a> district, on the fringes of Nugu forest of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bandipur">Bandipur </a>Tiger Reserve of Tuesday morning.</p><p>The officials have also recued her three two to 2.5 month old cubs. All four are now housed in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. </p>.Kali Tiger Reserve: NTCA tells forest department to act against illegal resorts.<p>Team of forest department personnel, including wild life veterinarians Dr. Ramesh, Dr. Wasim, sharp shooter Ranjan and others rescued the big cats on Tuesday morning.</p><p>Officials had already rescued her two male cubs on October 27, which are housed in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bannerghatta">Bannerghatta </a>Tiger Reserve.</p><p>They are planning to unite the mother with all five cubs and release them into the interiors of the forest.</p><p>The Tigress, that was hidden with her cubs, had killed farmer Rajashekar (65) on October 26, attacking when he had been to cut sticks (to support his tomato crop) near a stream. Officials said the bushes were very thick along a 27 km stretch of stream, which made it challenging to track the tiger through camera traps or drones.</p><p>Another operation is underway to rescue one cub of a Tigress that attacked and injured farmer Madegowda, 43, on October 16. They have already rescued the tigress, and her two cubs earlier.</p><p>A team forest department has rescued a male Tiger which killed farmer Chowda Naika, 35, which is also suspected to have killed farmer Doddaningaiah,53, on October 31. </p>