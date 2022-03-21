Govt deliberating on e-commerce policy draft: CAIT

A delegation of the CAIT met Piyush Goyal, urging him to roll out an e-commerce policy and form a regulatory authority for the sector

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2022, 18:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 18:46 ist
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Credit: PTI Photo

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that several ministries, which are related to e-commerce, are deliberating on the e-commerce policy draft and it will be put in the public domain after discussions, according to a statement issued by domestic traders body CAIT.

A delegation of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) met the minister and presented a white paper on e-commerce. They urged Goyal to roll out an e-commerce policy and form a regulatory authority for the sector.

"Piyush Goyal, while talking to the trade delegation, said that e-commerce sector is on priority of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministries which are related with e-commerce are deliberating on the draft of e-commerce policy and as soon as the draft is discussed at the level of the government, the same will be put in public domain," the confederation said in a statement.

According to CAIT, Goyal also advised the officials to explore the possibilities of the formation of a regulator for e-commerce trade so that laws and rules are followed in both letter and spirit.

