Govt deliberating on e-commerce policy draft: CAIT

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said that several ministries, which are related to e-commerce, are deliberating on the e-commerce policy draft and it will be put in the public domain after discussions, according to a statement issued by domestic traders body CAIT.
A delegation of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) met the minister and presented a white paper on e-commerce. They urged Goyal to roll out an e-commerce policy and form a regulatory authority for the sector.
Also Read — ONDC to help small retailers serve customers with modern ways of delivery: Piyush Goyal
"Piyush Goyal, while talking to the trade delegation, said that e-commerce sector is on priority of the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several ministries which are related with e-commerce are deliberating on the draft of e-commerce policy and as soon as the draft is discussed at the level of the government, the same will be put in public domain," the confederation said in a statement.
According to CAIT, Goyal also advised the officials to explore the possibilities of the formation of a regulator for e-commerce trade so that laws and rules are followed in both letter and spirit.
Watch the latest DH Videos here:
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Odisha village shows the way for sparrow conservation
PM inspects antiquities repatriated to India from Aus
Actor Sonam Kapoor announces pregnancy
UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'
Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title
DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb
BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar