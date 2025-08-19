Menu
Karnataka | Man arrested in chain snatching case, valuables wroth Rs 5.05 lakh recovered

During the investigation, police arrested Abdul Rehman (31), a resident of Aletty in Sullia, from Puttur’s Nekkilady. He was later produced before the jurisdictional court.
