<p>Mangaluru: The Uppinangady police have arrested a man accused of snatching a gold chain and recovered property worth Rs 5.05 lakh, including the stolen chain and a motorbike.</p><p>According to the police, the incident took place on June 4, at Nelyadi-Padubettu within the Uppinangady Police Station limits, where two unidentified men on a bike snatched a gold chain from a woman. Based on a complaint, a case was registered under Section 309(4)B of the BNS.</p><p>During the investigation, police arrested Abdul Rehman (31), a resident of Aletty in Sullia, from Puttur's Nekkilady. He was later produced before the jurisdictional court.</p><p>The police recovered a gold chain worth around Rs 4.54 lakh and the motorbike used in the crime from the arrested. </p><p>The total seized property amounts to Rs 5.05 lakh. The police said that the seized bike was reportedly stolen in a case registered at Vijayanagar Police Station in Mysuru.</p><p>The operation was carried out under the guidance of Puttur Sub-Division DySP Arun Nagegowda and the leadership of Uppinangady Circle Inspector Ravi BS, by the Uppinangady police. </p>