Govt prohibits import of cigarette lighters under Rs 20

The prohibition has been imposed on pocket lighters, gas fuelled, non-refillable or refillable.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 29 2023, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 21:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The government on Thursday prohibited imports of cigarette lighters if the price per unit is less than Rs 20, with a view to discourage inbound shipments of the product.

"The import policy of cigarette lighters...is revised from 'free' to 'prohibited'. However, import shall be free if CIF value is Rs 20 or above per lighter," the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Also Read | India to remove retaliatory customs duties on eight US products

CIF value (cost, insurance, and freight) is a trade term used in international commerce to determine the total value of goods being imported.

Imports of pocket lighters, gas fuelled, non-refillable stood at $0.66 million in 2022-23. It was $0.13 million in April this fiscal.

Similarly, the inbound shipments of pocket lighters, gas fuelled, and refillable, stood at $8.87 million in 2022-23 against $7 million in 2021-22. It was $0.96 million in April of this fiscal.

These are imported mainly from Spain, Turkey, and the UAE.

