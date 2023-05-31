Govt to sell up to 3% stake in Coal India

Govt to sell up to 3% stake in Coal India

The proposal is to offload 9.24 crore shares amounting to a stake of 1.5 per cent in the coal producer

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 31 2023, 19:49 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 19:49 ist
Coal India logo. Credit: Twitter/@CoalIndiaHQ

The government on Wednesday proposed to sell up to three per cent stake in Coal India Ltd through the offer for sale route from June 1.

The Offer for Sale (OFS) will be open for retail and non-retail investors on June 1 and 2.

The proposal is to offload 9.24 crore shares amounting to a stake of 1.5 per cent in the coal producer. Besides, there will be a green shoe option for selling an equal amount of stake in case of over subscription, according to a regulatory filing.

Read | Coal India raises non-coking coal prices by 8%

At the closing price of Rs 241.20 apiece on BSE on Wednesday, the sale of 3 per cent stake in Coal India would be worth around Rs 4,400 crore. "The seller proposes to sell up to 9,24,40,924 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company (representing 1.50 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company) (base offer size), on June 1st and 2nd for retail investors and non retail investors," the filing said.

There will be an option to additionally sell 9,24,40,924 (1.50 per cent) equity shares of the company, it added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coal India
Business News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Two tiger cubs born in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Reserve

Rogue loan apps add to Pakistan's financial pain

Rogue loan apps add to Pakistan's financial pain

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Denmark PM delivers speech partly written by ChatGPT

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 