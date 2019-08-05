Green certificate sales down 61%

Sale of renewable energy certificates declined by 61% to 6.29 lakh units in July as compared to 16.18 lakh in the same month a year ago due to lower supply, according to official data.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange of India (PXIL) are the two power bourses in the country which are engaged in the trading of renewable energy certificates (RECs) and electricity.

The trading of RECs is conducted on the last Wednesday of every month.

According to official data, Indian Energy Exchange saw total trade of 4.92 lakh RECs in July as compared to 10 lakh in the same month last year. Similarly, PXIL recorded sale of 1.37 lakh RECs in the month as compared to 6.18 lakh in July 2018.