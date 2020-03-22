Grofers says stoppage, arrest of riders during Janta Curfew delayed order delivery

Online grocery platform Grofers said many of its delivery persons were stopped and arrested on Sunday even as e-commerce firms were to be exempted during 'Janta Curfew' announced to combat the spread on coronavirus in the country.

The company said these developments had led to a delay in the delivery of almost 20,000 orders countrywide.

Albinder Dhindsa, co-founder and the CEO of Grofers, said as per the directive of the central government, the company continued to provide essential goods to customers across the country on the day of Janta Curfew.

"State Government and local administration are advised to exempt e-commerce operations (warehousing & logistics facilities and services), wholesaler, their vendors & third party delivery partners who are a part of the supply and logistics chain ecosystem, from any type of prohibitory orders etc," he added.

Dhindsa said that "due to some confusion regarding the services exempted", many of its delivery riders were stopped and arrested that led to a delay in the delivery of almost 20,000 orders countrywide.

"This does not only affect the morale of the delivery staff who are working selflessly to support people but is also causing inconvenience to many customers who are relying highly on our services," he said.

Dhindsa noted that in a few states including Maharashtra, Grofers is also facing forced shut down of warehouses.

"Our teams are working relentlessly to support people and managing deliveries to avoid any kind of panic among consumers and we request authorities to take measures to ensure that the process of essential items delivery remains smooth," he added.

Dhindsa said the company is abiding by the rules and ensuring the maintenance of proper hygiene and sanitation in its facilities and vehicles.