<p>New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday urged citizens to share how air pollution has affected them or their loved ones, saying that the issue cannot be forgotten until next winter and the first step towards change is to raise our voices.</p><p>He said people are paying a "heavy price" for air pollution, while asking them to share their story on a digital platform 'Awaz Bharat Ki', which he has set up on his website.</p><p>"We are paying a heavy price for air pollution - with our health and with our economy. Crores of ordinary Indians bear this burden every day. Children and the elderly suffer the most. Livelihoods, especially of construction workers and daily wage earners are severely impacted," he said.</p><p>"This crisis cannot be forgotten until next winter. The first step towards change is to raise our voices. Share your story of how air pollution has affected you or your loved ones at: <a href="https://rahulgandhi.in/awaazbharatki" rel="noreferrer">https://rahulgandhi.in/awaazbharatki</a>. Your voice matters, and it is my duty to raise it," he posted on 'X'.</p><p>The 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' is an initiative by Rahul "to provide a platform for the people of India to share their thoughts, suggestions and concerns directly with his office".</p><p>"We value every message, and we will attempt to respond to as many as possible. We encourage organisations representing large groups to reach out, as we aim to hear from diverse communities," the website said. Those who wish to participate can describe a problem which they think needs to be addressed and provide any suggested solution.</p>