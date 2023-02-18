GST meet: Dues to be cleared, some taxes reduced

GST meet: Dues to be cleared, some taxes revised

The finance minister further said the GST Council has decided to rationalise late fees on filing of annual GST returns after the due date

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 18 2023, 17:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2023, 17:43 ist
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and others during the 49th GST Council meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

GST Council on Saturday reduced the Goods and Service Tax on liquid jaggery, pencil sharpeners, and certain tracking devices, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Briefing media after the 49th meeting of the GST Council, the minister also informed that reports of the GoM (Group of Ministers) on checking tax evasion by pan masala and gutkha industry, and on Goods and Services Tax Appellate Tribunals (GSTATs), have been taken on board.

She further said all the GST compensation dues will be cleared, including Rs 16,982 crore for the month of June.

The finance minister further said the GST Council has decided to rationalise late fees on filing of annual GST returns after the due date.

Finance ministers of states and UTs (with legislature) and senior officials of Union Government and states participated in the meeting.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

business
Nirmala Sitharman
GST
GST Council

What's Brewing

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

Kyiv's art shelter basement theatre heals scars of war

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

Kim Jong Un brings daughter to soccer match

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

DH Toon | Bommai presents 'revenue-surplus' Budget

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Shine on your crazy (Lab) diamond

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Whackyverse | Survey jana

Aussies show fight as India flex

Aussies show fight as India flex

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

‘Child-centred view must to deal with child marriage'

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Collective action needed to save wetlands

Reflecting on life and death

Reflecting on life and death

 