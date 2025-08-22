Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Explained | All you need to know about Durand Cup 2025 surprise finalists Diamond Harbour FC

They began as a district team in 2020, backed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. Now they are 90 minutes away from Durand Cup glory.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 08:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 08:11 IST
India NewsFootballSports NewsWest BengalAbhishek BanerjeeExplainerDurand Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us