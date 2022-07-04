Gujarat, Karnataka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Gujarat, Meghalaya and Karnataka have emerged as the best performer states in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).
Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana were categorised as top performers.
Also Read: Net leasing of office space down 26% in 7 cities in April-June
The states' startup ranking 2021 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday here.
A total of 24 states and 7 Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories -- best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems.
The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Part & parcel of game: Bairstow on exchange with Kohli
Akasa Air unveils crew's first look
Karnataka’s Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World
DH Toon | Shinde 'wants a rear-view mirror'
The essential guide to funding your studies abroad
A summer of surprises in underrated Bratislava
Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's fashion looks