HDFC to acquire 19.9% stake in asset reconstruction co

HDFC Ltd to acquire 19.9% stake in Renaissance Investment Solutions ARC

The investment would result in holding of 4,98,750 equity shares of Rs 10 each

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 25 2020, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2020, 15:37 ist
HDFC Ltd logo. Credit: HDFC website.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Wednesday said it will acquire nearly 20 per cent stake in Renaissance Investment Solutions ARC (asset reconstruction company) Private Ltd for Rs 49.8 lakh.

HDFC Ltd on Wednesday entered into agreements for investment in Renaissance Investment Solutions ARC Private Limited, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The investment would result in holding of 4,98,750 equity shares of Rs 10 each representing 19.95 per cent of Renaissance Investment Solutions ARC's share capital for a total consider ation of Rs 49,87,500, the filing said.

Renaissance Investment will undertake the business of asset reconstruction subject to receipt of approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it said.

Renaissance Investment was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 and certificate of incorporation was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on October 28, 2020, it said.

No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the said investment, it said, adding, approval of the RBI is required for Renaissance Investment to commence the business of asset reconstruction.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

HDFC
Reserve Bank of India

What's Brewing

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

TV actors have mixed feelings about the rise of OTT

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

Scores of pilot whales dead in New Zealand stranding

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

DH Toon | RBI's 1 million 'anxious' followers

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

'Prehistoric mega-shark raised its young in nurseries'

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

Karnataka's defining moments: The Gokak movement

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

The Lead: Journey from currency notes to musical notes

 