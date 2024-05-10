BJD promises to spend Rs 1 lakh-crore for youths, free electricity up to 100 units

According to the manifesto, the SHGs will be provided government business worth Rs 20,000 crore in the next 10 years. Individual women entrepreneurs will be assisted with a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore to provide subsidised loans up to Rs 10 lakh to start and grow their business. Mission Shakti will be pension for women. All grassroots women workers, community support workers, anganwadi workers, and ASHAs will also receive Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) coverage and social security pensions, the BJD promised in its manifesto.