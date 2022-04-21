HealthifyMe plans to enter US this year

HealthifyMe plans to enter US this year

Heallthify had raised $75 million in July last year to expand its services abroad

Veena Mani
Veena Mani, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 21 2022, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 23:36 ist
Users of the upgraded application which is in the Beta version would be able to have their test reports synced to their HealthifyPro app

As HealthifyMe upgrades its application to HealthifyPro, the start-up is now partnering with other applications like Mfine to provide healthcare advice along with diagnostics. Users of the upgraded application which is in the Beta version would be able to have their test reports synced to their HealthifyPro app which will be accessed by the health coach(dietitians and nutritionists) to give direction.

Heallthify, which had raised $75 million in July last year to expand its services abroad, plans to enter the US market in the next two to three months, Anjan Umamaheswaran Bhojarajan, the chief business officer told DH. “At present, the 15% comes from NRIs but that is from South-east Asian countries. We want to expand to the US which we will in two months. And, we plan to get into the US with the HealthifyPro version”, Bhojarajan said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

business
health
United States

Related videos

What's Brewing

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

Start-ups need to beef-up governance

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

UK PM hops onto bulldozer at JCB plant in Gujarat

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Rat on board delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Biden announces new $800 mn package for Ukraine

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

 