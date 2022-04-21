HealthifyMe plans to enter US this year

As HealthifyMe upgrades its application to HealthifyPro, the start-up is now partnering with other applications like Mfine to provide healthcare advice along with diagnostics. Users of the upgraded application which is in the Beta version would be able to have their test reports synced to their HealthifyPro app which will be accessed by the health coach(dietitians and nutritionists) to give direction.

Heallthify, which had raised $75 million in July last year to expand its services abroad, plans to enter the US market in the next two to three months, Anjan Umamaheswaran Bhojarajan, the chief business officer told DH. “At present, the 15% comes from NRIs but that is from South-east Asian countries. We want to expand to the US which we will in two months. And, we plan to get into the US with the HealthifyPro version”, Bhojarajan said.