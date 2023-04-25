Hyundai Motors finalises $5 billion battery JV in US, doubles Q1 profit

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co said on Tuesday it had finalised a $5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery joint venture in North America, as it reported first-quarter net profit had more than doubled, exceeding expectations.
Hyundai and partner SK On, a battery unit of SK Innovation Co Ltd, will set up a new battery manufacturing plant in the state of Georgia, the companies said, formalising an earlier provisional agreement.
Hyundai reported a net profit of 3.3 trillion won ($2.47 billion) for the January-March period versus a profit of 1.6 trillion won a year earlier, thanks to a rise in vehicle output as a global chip shortage eased and demand for its high-margin sport-utility vehicles remained strong.
That compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate for first-quarter profit of 2.3 trillion won from 16 analysts.
