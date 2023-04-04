'I am truly sorry': Credit Suisse chairman

'I am truly sorry': Credit Suisse chairman

'I apologise that we were no longer able to stem the loss of trust that had accumulated over the years, and for disappointing you,' Axel Lehmann said

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Apr 04 2023, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2023, 14:30 ist
Chairman of Credit Suisse, Axel Lehmann speaks during Credit Suisse Annual General Meeting. Credit: Reuters Photo

Credit Suisse's chairman told a room full of shareholders that he was "truly sorry" the Swiss bank was not able to get back on track at its final annual general meeting on Tuesday, according to a manuscript of his speech.

"I apologise that we were no longer able to stem the loss of trust that had accumulated over the years, and for disappointing you," Axel Lehmann said.

Also read: Credit Suisse faces anger at final shareholder meeting

Lehmann, who has been chairman for a year, said that up until the week in which the forced merger with rival UBS was announced, he had believed in a successful turnaround for the bank, but the rapid downward spiral of events meant "the bank could not be saved".

The hastily arranged takeover by UBS, for which Switzerland invoked emergency legislation, bypassed Credit Suisse shareholders, who would otherwise have had a say, and largely wiped out the value of their holdings.

"Those who are at the helm at the end, are responsible, too. Hence, including me," Lehmann said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Credit Suisse
Business News
Switzerland
UBS

Related videos

What's Brewing

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Temple festival in TN's Erode sees devotees in droves

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

Eco-anxiety: Climate change affects our mental health

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

New Indiana Jones film to premiere at Cannes Film Fest

Inside a classical kutchery

Inside a classical kutchery

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Easter eggs: Their evolution from chicken to chocolate

Five things to know about NATO

Five things to know about NATO

 