IBM India warns workers against moonlighting, says client assets put at risk

IBM has warned its Indian employees against moonlighting, saying it leads to a "conflict of interest" since critical client data and commercial assets could be put at risk.

IBM India managing director Sandip Patel, in an internal memo to employees, said "...while an IBMers’ time outside of work is their own, it also requires them to avoid engaging in activities that create a conflict of interest", adding, "...if you advance a personal interest, whether directly or indirectly, at the expense of IBM’s interest, it is treated as serious conflict of interest and violation of trust", as per The Economic Times.

"IBM’s policy is also fundamentally important to trust our clients' place in IBM when they entrust us with the transformation, access and management of critical commercial assets including data and systems", the memo added.

The global technology major's clarification comes amid a heated debate in India over tech workers taking up side jobs apart from their regular work. Many firms and industry experts have criticised the trend, while others have supported it.

Patel had echoed similar thoughts at the IBM Think conference in Mumbai last month, saying, "So, notwithstanding what people can do with the rest of their time, it’s not ethical to do that (moonlighting). That's my position".

IBM's business rests on the belief that there are enough procedures to limit third parties' unauthorised access to client assets. IBM has over 1,40,000 employees in India, making it one of the company's largest employee bases worldwide. IBM India also posted Rs 25,300 crore in revenue for the fiscal year that ended in December 2020.

Wipro recently fired 300 techies for moonlighting with executive chairman Rishad Premji calling the practice "cheating". Infosys, meanwhile, has allowed "gig work" with prior approval, as long as it is not in direct competition with the firm's business.