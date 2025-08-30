<p>Pune: The Maharashtra government is positive about Maratha quota demands and is working to find a solution, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.</p>.<p>His statement came amid activist Manoj Jarange starting an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai during the day seeking reservations for the Maratha community.</p>.MVA govt, Uddhav failed to defend Maratha reservation: Eknath Shinde.<p>"The state government has set up a committee under cabinet minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, which is already holding dialogue on the issue. Everybody has the right to stage a protest, provided it is done peacefully. The Mahayuti government is working to find a solution to the demands, and we are confident a solution will emerge," Pawar told reporters in Pimpri Chinchwad.</p>.<p>Asked about Jarange's objection to the one-day permission granted to him, Pawar said it was the court which gave that permission.</p>.<p>If the court says something, everyone needs to follow it in letter and spirit, the deputy CM added.</p>.<p>"We are positive and will find a way. We are working hard to arrive at a solution through dialogue," the senior NCP leader asserted.</p>.<p>Asked about OBC leader Laxman Hake's allegations that some NCP MLAs are supporting Jarange's agitation, Pawar said all communities in the state should get justice.</p>.<p>"I have seen in the news that colleagues from various parties have also extended support. Everyone has a right to express their views and opinions," he said.</p>.<p>He added that he did not give much importance to Hake's statements.</p>.<p>"It is like 'vinash kale viprit buddhi' (when one's doom approaches, their intellect turns against them)," said Pawar. </p>