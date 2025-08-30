Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra govt positive about Maratha quota demands, working to find solution: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar's statement came amid activist Manoj Jarange starting an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in Mumbai during the day seeking reservations for the Maratha community.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 19:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 19:02 IST
India NewsMaharashtraAjit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us