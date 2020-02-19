India clears accord on intellectual property rights with US ahead of Trump's visit

Trump visit: India clears accord on IP rights with US

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2020, 17:10pm ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2020, 17:10pm ist
Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said approval for an MoU with the United States was secured at a cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Representative image: iStock image

India's cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to sign an initial pact on intellectual property rights with the United States, a government minister said, days ahead of a visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The United States has long urged India to strengthen protection for intellectual property and that has been a cause of friction on top of trade disputes between the two countries.

